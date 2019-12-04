Clyde Chesleigh Lipscomb, 91 of Bedford, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the home of his son, Wayne. He was born on Thursday, April 19, 1928 in Amherst County, a son of the late James W. Lipscomb and Pearl Grant Lipscomb. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Iris Ferguson Lipscomb as well as nine siblings. He was retired from Sam Moore Furniture, was a member of Bedford Baptist Church and a 28 year member of the Bedford Fire Department. He is survived by his sons, Chesleigh Lipscomb wife, Kathy, Wayne Lipscomb wife, Teresa; daughter, Diane Lipscomb; grandchildren, Jill Lipscomb, Jacoby Lipscomb wife, Marie. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Bedford Fire Department, 315 Bedford Avenue, Bedford, VA 24523. Funeral services were held at the graveside at 1 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. The family received friends Sunday from 4 until 6 PM at Updike Funeral Home Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019