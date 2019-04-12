Corey Dale Cox, 40 of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence. He was a son of Danny Dale Cox and Sharon Howell Cox of Huddleston. In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by his wife, Vanessa Lynn Hickman Cox; his brother, Gary Thomas Cox; his maternal grandfather, Gary Lee Howell. A funeral service was conducted at 1 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Huddleston. Interment will follow in Cox Family Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019