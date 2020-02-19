Cynthia Stanley LaCharite Davis, 80, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Arthur Davis. Born on August 4, 1939, in Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Jasper Stanley and Ouida Ayres Stanley. Cynthia is survived by her companion, James Wilson; daughters, Sarah Miller and Danielle LaCharite; and two grandchildren, Kylie and Jacob Miller. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020