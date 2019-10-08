Dana Stevens Kendrick, 46 of Bedford, left her earthly home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born on Friday, September 14, 1973. She is survived by her husband, Jessi Chance Kendrick; her stepson, Hunter Lee Kendrick; her parents, Wilson & Patsy Stevens; a sister, Christie Morgan & husband, Buddy; nephew, Robert & niece, Ashley; great-nephew, Brayden; her close family & friends and all of her "fur" babies. A"celebration of her life" service was held at 5 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Anyone who would like to make a donation in her name, please consider Ephesus Methodist Church, 2407 Otter Hill Rd., Bedford, VA 24523 or any Animal Rescue Facility. The family would like to express special thanks to Centra Hospice of Bedford & the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019