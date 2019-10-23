Danny Wayne Cocke, 66 of Huddleston, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence. He was a son of the late Terrell Williams Cocke and Cora Elaine Coffey Cocke. He is survived by his wife, Kathy June Tuck Cocke; two sons, Clifton Cocke, Bryan Cocke. A memorial service was held at 2 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at The Glenwood Center, Huddleston, VA. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019