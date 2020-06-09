Darlene B. Johnson
Darlene Bradley Johnson, 75 of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Fred Bradley, Sr. and Rena Carter Bradley. She is survived by her sons, Barry D. Bradley, Bryan K. Johnson; her daughter, Robyn Mayhew. A funeral service was conducted on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 AM at Virginia Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
