David Arnold Ashwell, 71, of Huddleston, died Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born in North Carolina on December 30, 1948 a son of the late James Edward Ashwell and Bessie Farley Ashwell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Stanley Ashwell. He retired from Rubatex as a Mill Operator. David is survived by his children, Albert Ashwell and wife Jessica, Martha Ashwell, Lewis Ashwell and wife Laura; grandchildren, Colton Ashwell, Madison Ashwell, Hunter Ashwell, James Karnes, Naomi Bland, Jewell Chambers, Jr., Melissa C. Wetherhold, David Newman, Jr., and James Newman; step-sister, Helen Chambers and husband Jewell; and step-brother, David Newman and wife Sharon; and ten great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Leftwich Cemetery, Huddleston, with Pastor David Timma officiating. Family received friends 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m., Thursday, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020