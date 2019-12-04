David Eric Hedberg, 76, of Bedford died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born in Altoona, PA. November 5, 1943 a son of the late Carl Nils Hedberg and Helen Mae Clabaugh Hedberg. David is survived by his wife Anna Mary Still Hedberg; son Kyle Hedberg; daughter Charity Lewis (Jim); stepson Jeff Gaylord; step daughter Beth Ann Markman; granddaughter Brittni Gaylord; brother Pete Hedberg and Numerous friends. At Davidâ€™s request there will be no services. Burch Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019