David P. Wheaton, Sr.,Â age 73, of Bedford, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on Friday, June 14, 2019; at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on July 15, 1945 in Washington, D.C. and raised in Lynchburg. He was the son ofÂ Alma Ferguson Wheaton Ferrell and the late Benjamin Wheaton, Sr.Â He leaves behind his devoted wife of 51 years, Frances R. Wheaton; four sons, David Jr., Mark, Aaron and Isaac Wheaton; brother, Benjamin Wheaton, Jr. and sister, Joyce Miller. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1534 Link Rd. Bedford, VA 24523. The family would like to give special appreciation to all who had a part in caring for him. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 19 to June 20, 2019