1/1
David R. Milton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Ray Milton passed away at home on October 1st. He was a retired owner/operator truck driver. He was preceded in death by his father Edward, sister Wanda, and brother-in-law Jeff Reid. He is survived by his mother Nancy and step-father James Bryant; sisters Beth and husband Jim Parrish, Sandy Reid; brother Dale and wife Tina; and his daughters Monica Phillips (Punkin) and Amanda Pitchford (Goober); and his companion Delores Frost. There will be no funeral due to Covid-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved