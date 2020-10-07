David Ray Milton passed away at home on October 1st. He was a retired owner/operator truck driver. He was preceded in death by his father Edward, sister Wanda, and brother-in-law Jeff Reid. He is survived by his mother Nancy and step-father James Bryant; sisters Beth and husband Jim Parrish, Sandy Reid; brother Dale and wife Tina; and his daughters Monica Phillips (Punkin) and Amanda Pitchford (Goober); and his companion Delores Frost. There will be no funeral due to Covid-19.



