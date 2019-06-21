Dewey Lee Lipscomb, of Bedford, born November 26, 1922, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was a son of the late Amos L. Lipscomb and Alice Stevens Lipscomb. He was also preceded in death by his wife of seventy years, Lena Hubbard Lipscomb; brothers, Marvin and L. D. Lipscomb and sisters, Ellen Beach, Virginia Holdren, Thelma Lam and son-in-law, Kenneth Overstreet. He is survived by his son, Lynwood (Rita) Lipscomb, daughter, Sherry L. Overstreet, his grandchildren, Lynette (Scott) Lipscomb, Kimberly (Mark) Smith, Joseph (Tina) Overstreet, Rebecca (Lucas) Thurman, Sarah Overstreet; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Stephanie, Sophia, Justin, Scarlett & Selah Smith; Brother, Jack Lipscomb and sisters, Beatrice Amos, Ruby Thornton, Sarah Beach. Dewey was a devoted Christian and member of Quaker Baptist Church where he served as Deacon for fifty-two years. He served as PFC in the U. S. Army during World War II and was deployed in New Guinea and the Phillipines, 1943- 1946. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Centra Bedford Hospice House, P. O. Box 985, Bedford, VA 24523. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. David Timma & Rev. Vernon DeLong officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Quaker Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 19 to June 20, 2019