Donald "Keith" Cook, 79 of Bedford, VA passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Cardinal Senior Living surrounded by his family. Keith was a loving and devoted husband and father. The son of the late John W. Cook and Opal Martin Cook, Keith was born in Danville, VA on May 1, 1939. He was a member of Bedford Baptist Church as well as a member of the Liberty Sunday School class of the church. Keith graduated from George Washington High School in Danville, studied engineering at Virginia Tech and graduated from Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina with a degree in Economics and Business Administration. Over his more than 30 year career in city and county government, Keith served as Assistant to the City Engineer in Fayetteville, NC before becoming Administrative Assistant in Henrico County, VA to the County Manager. As his career progressed, Keith served as County Manager in Caroline County, VA and in Stafford County, VA. Upon coming to Bedford in 1973, Keith served as City Manager for 9 years and eventually retired as Director of Human Resources for Roanoke County, VA. Keith was a member of the International City and County Management Association and served as President of the Municipal Electric Power Association of Virginia. During his career, he served on numerous city and county boards including the Bedford Christian Ministries, the Zoning Board and as chairman of the Electoral Board. He was also active in the Bedford Lions' Club and the "Bedford Gobbler Club" in which he served as president, secretary and treasurer. Keith helped establish the Bedford Elks Lodge where he served as Trustee and was named "Elk of the Year." After he retired in 1997, Keith continued his public involvement by volunteering at various organizations, including the D-Day Memorial. Keith loved the beach, sailing, gardening and collecting clocks as well as canoeing with his buddies and son. He will be remembered as a gentleman who was kind, dependable, likeable and honest. Keith was a true leader who served his community with commitment and dedication. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Ann S. Cook; his son, Brian Keith Cook & wife, Ginger & granddaughter, Lauren of Roanoke as well as many nieces and nephews. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Bedford Baptist Church, 1516 Oakwood Street, Bedford, VA 24523 or the , 1022 Commerce Street, Suite 3C, Lynchburg, VA 24504. The family received friends from 2 until 4 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Bedford Baptist Church. A funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Bedford Baptist Church with Dr. David Henderson officiating. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



