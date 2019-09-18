Donald E. Dawson, 85, of Moneta, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born in Minford, OH on September 22, 1933. He was a son of the late, Arthur Weatman Dawson and Elizabeth Stockhan Dawson. In addition to his parents Donald was preceded in death by his sister, June Lacke. Donald was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta and served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 33 years as an engineer with Pratt & Witney Aviation. Donald loved to fish and travel especially internationally. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Jewel M. Dawson; three children, Alan Dawson and wife, Debbie, Steven Dawson and Karen Dawson Godfrey and husband, Mike; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandkids; two brothers, Paul Dawson and wife, Carolyn and David Dawson and wife, Patty; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. A memorial service and celebration of Donaldâ€™s life will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019