Donald Joseph Overstreet, 70 of Bedford, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Sunday, February 20, 1949 in Bedford County, a son of the late Joseph William Overstreet and Madeline Burford Lacy Overstreet. He was retired from the Rubatex Corporation. He is survived by his wife, Cathie DeLong Overstreet; his daughter, Lisa Thornhill & husband, Jack & his grandson, Matthew Overstreet. The family received friends beginning at 12:30 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Nicopolis United Methodist Church and a funeral service followed at 2:00 pm with Rev. Willie Butler & Rev. Jerry Viemeister officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
