Donald Rogers Markham, 80, of Goode, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born in Bedford County on June 3, 1939, a son of the late Roy Markham and Eula Bryant Markham. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Linda Angus Markham; and brother, Gerald Markham. Donald is survived by a daughter, Patty Jo Spinner, two sons, Donald Bennett Markham and wife Jennifer, Joshua Alan Markham, Sr. and wife Katherine; grandchildren, Gabrielle Nicole Spinner, Christopher Chase Markham, Tray Bennett Markham, Derek Alan Markham, Joshua Alan Markham, Jr.; brothers, Bobby Markham and wife Loretta, Jackie Markham, and Mackie Markham. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Timber Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Gillette and Pastor Phil Kelley officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Family received friends 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m., Saturday, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Donnie Markham memorial fund c/o Burch-Messier Funeral Home, 317 W. Main St., Bedford, VA 24523. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



