Donna C. Jackson
Donna Cheryl Jackson, 61, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late George Isaac Jackson, Jr and Julia James Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Karen Williams and Wanda Davis. Donna worked from being a nursing assistant to a registered nurse at Bedford Hospital. She loved to help heal people who are in pain and suffering. She was also a faithful sister of the Bedford congregation of Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses. In her faith she shared the hope of John 5:28, 29, â€œDo not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out, those who did good things to a resurrection of lifeâ€�. Donna is survived by her son, Joseph Donnell Jackson; grandchildren, Brianna Cierra Jackson and Joewell Jackson; Stepmother, Josephine Jackson; siblings, Della Crews, George Jackson, III, Lillian Browley, Timothe Davis, William â€œTommyâ€� Davis, Maurice Davis and Caleb Jackson along with many loving cousins and extended family. A celebration of Donnaâ€™s life will be held on December 5th, 2020 with Calvin Fields, an elder at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses officiating. The Service will be broadcast through Zoom. For those wishing to watch Donnaâ€™s service please visit tharpfuneralhome.com closer to service date and time for the link needed to attend virtually. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
