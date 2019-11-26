Donna Sue Wooldrige Phelps, 74, of Huddleston, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born in Bedford, VA on August 24, 1945. A daughter of the late Horace Walker Wooldrige Sr. and Ollie Lee Cundiff Wooldrige. In addition to her parents Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Phelps. Donna was a huge New York Yankees fan. She also was an avid sports fan. She loves spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren. Donna retired from Wachovia Bank as a student loan officer. Donna is survived by her children, James Walker Berry, Michael David Berry and wife, Lucia and Angela Salmon and husband, Bryan; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Kyle, Harlee, Jorden, Stella, Matias, Austin, Colby and Asheley; as well as two great-grandchildren; brothers, Horace â€œSqueakyâ€ Wooldrige, Jr. and wife, June, Lewis Wooldrige and wife Becky; sisters, Nancy Compton and husband, Jim and Debra Jean Webb, and numerous other family and friends. A memorial service and celebration of Donnaâ€™s life was conducted at 2:00pm on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Bedford Christian Church with Rev. Jim Compton and Rev. David Walton, Jr. officiating. A reception followed the service. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019