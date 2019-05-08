Doris Bandy Swanson, 86 of Durham, NC passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born on Wednesday, July 13, 1932 in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Walter Bandy and Vede Patterson Bandy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Watson Swanson, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer L. Swanson, MD; two sons, Ray W. Swanson, Nathan A. Swanson. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 8 to May 9, 2019