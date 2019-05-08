Doris B. Swanson

Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
24523-1803
(540)-586-3304
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel in Croasdaile Retirement Village
2600 Croasdaile Farm Pkwy
Durham, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel in Croasdaile Retirement Village
2600 Croasdaile Farm Pkwy
Durham, NC
Obituary
Doris Bandy Swanson, 86 of Durham, NC passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born on Wednesday, July 13, 1932 in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Walter Bandy and Vede Patterson Bandy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Watson Swanson, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer L. Swanson, MD; two sons, Ray W. Swanson, Nathan A. Swanson. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 8 to May 9, 2019
