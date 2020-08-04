DOROTHY CAMDEN HUGGINS passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at 12:35 pm. She was married to Dudley Davis Huggins of Roanoke. Dudley preceded her passing in the year 2000. She and Dudley owned and operated several convenience stores in the Roanoke valley and Bedford County for several decades. Dorothy and Dudley had three sons: Davis Jr, Robert and his wife Francie, their son John Michael, Kenneth, his wife Monike, and their son Lukas. All three sons attended Patrick Henry High School. Dorothy was an active member of the Episcopal church in the diocese of southwest Virginia, serving on the alter guild of St. Elizabethâ€™s in Roanoke, and St. Thomas of Bedford County for many years. She was dearly loved by her family, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church with the Rev. Karin MacPhail officiating. The family invites extended family and friend to come. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.