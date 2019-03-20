Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. Eppes. View Sign

Dorothy Meek Eppes passed peacefully on March 11, 2019. Born in Burkes Garden, Virginia May 16, 1927 to John Robert Meek and Anna Davis Meek, she was a graduate of Rogersville High School in Tennessee. She met her life partner, Thomas Walton Eppes, in Farmville, Virginia. They were married on December 29, 1949. Together they purchased Scott's Pharmacy in Amelia in the summer of 1955, creating 35 years of Eppes Pharmacy. After retirement, they crossed the country visiting almost all 50 states. Her favorite trip was following the trail of Lewis and Clark visiting the Oregon statehouse where a distant cousin, Joe Meek, was instrumental in voting in statehood. Together they were blessed with two children, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren and a grand-dog, Mozart. She was consummate mother-volunteer as Cub and Girl Scout den mother and involved with vacation Bible schools and school functions. Retirement afforded them time to invest in their grandchildren attending countless games, performances, and family events which were always their focus. There was never a family reunion to be missed and their home was Christmas-central for the Meek family. She had a lifelong passion of genealogy and was known in many a court house and tromped through many a grave yard. A second love grew out of this historical research as she was prominent and a leader in the Amelia Historical Society. Being raised on a farm she loved to watch things grow. Daffodils, an assortment of azaleas from points west, even having an azalea "sugar maples" named after her from Burkes Garden, and a redwood from out-west dotted her yard. She is survived by her son, Thomas Walton Eppes, Jr (wife Clarkie); her daughter, Katherine Anne Eppes; grandchildren Andrew, John (wife Lindsay) and Sarah-Wynne Eppes; and great grandchildren, Lillian and Bennett Eppes; as well as her sister Jean Reed (Frank) and brothers John Meek (Bulah), Jerry Meek (Mary), and Jim Meek (Patricia) and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her sisters Anna Meek and Evelyn Jennings and her brother Bill Meek. The family would love to thank those who visited and helped her in her last years as health challenges prevented her from traveling. There was a graveside service conducted by the Reverends Dan and Callie Walker at 11am on Saturday March 16, 2019, at the Amelia Presbyterian Cemetery. Reception followed at Trinity United Methodist Church, 9061 Washington Avenue, Amelia VA 23002.s The family request that in lieu of flowers you would consider one of her favorite charities: the ministry of her missionary grandson Andrew Eppes [Athletes in Action as a part of his CRU-account #0569877] Cru, PO Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222, Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 263, Amelia VA 23002 or the Amelia County Historical Foundation, PO Box 113, Amelia VA 23002.

Dorothy Meek Eppes passed peacefully on March 11, 2019. Born in Burkes Garden, Virginia May 16, 1927 to John Robert Meek and Anna Davis Meek, she was a graduate of Rogersville High School in Tennessee. She met her life partner, Thomas Walton Eppes, in Farmville, Virginia. They were married on December 29, 1949. Together they purchased Scott's Pharmacy in Amelia in the summer of 1955, creating 35 years of Eppes Pharmacy. After retirement, they crossed the country visiting almost all 50 states. Her favorite trip was following the trail of Lewis and Clark visiting the Oregon statehouse where a distant cousin, Joe Meek, was instrumental in voting in statehood. Together they were blessed with two children, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren and a grand-dog, Mozart. She was consummate mother-volunteer as Cub and Girl Scout den mother and involved with vacation Bible schools and school functions. Retirement afforded them time to invest in their grandchildren attending countless games, performances, and family events which were always their focus. There was never a family reunion to be missed and their home was Christmas-central for the Meek family. She had a lifelong passion of genealogy and was known in many a court house and tromped through many a grave yard. A second love grew out of this historical research as she was prominent and a leader in the Amelia Historical Society. Being raised on a farm she loved to watch things grow. Daffodils, an assortment of azaleas from points west, even having an azalea "sugar maples" named after her from Burkes Garden, and a redwood from out-west dotted her yard. She is survived by her son, Thomas Walton Eppes, Jr (wife Clarkie); her daughter, Katherine Anne Eppes; grandchildren Andrew, John (wife Lindsay) and Sarah-Wynne Eppes; and great grandchildren, Lillian and Bennett Eppes; as well as her sister Jean Reed (Frank) and brothers John Meek (Bulah), Jerry Meek (Mary), and Jim Meek (Patricia) and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her sisters Anna Meek and Evelyn Jennings and her brother Bill Meek. The family would love to thank those who visited and helped her in her last years as health challenges prevented her from traveling. There was a graveside service conducted by the Reverends Dan and Callie Walker at 11am on Saturday March 16, 2019, at the Amelia Presbyterian Cemetery. Reception followed at Trinity United Methodist Church, 9061 Washington Avenue, Amelia VA 23002.s The family request that in lieu of flowers you would consider one of her favorite charities: the ministry of her missionary grandson Andrew Eppes [Athletes in Action as a part of his CRU-account #0569877] Cru, PO Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222, Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 263, Amelia VA 23002 or the Amelia County Historical Foundation, PO Box 113, Amelia VA 23002. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close