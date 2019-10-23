Dorothy M. Hurt

Dorothy Meador Hurt, 85 of Moneta, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on Monday, October 1, 1934 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Virgil Augustine Meador and Lizzie Carter Hannabass Meador. She is survived by her husband, Alfred Henry Hurt; her children, Sylvia Wilson & husband, Danny of Moneta, Dexter Hurt & wife, Linda of Lexington, Gloria Morgan & husband, Dennis of Roanoke; six grandchildren, Rhonda Ellis, Kirk Wilson, Faith Wilson, Kendra Hurt, Ryan Hurt, Logan Hurt; four great grandchildren, Carmen Ellis, Carter Ellis, Langston Ellis, Andy Wilson as well as many nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Rev. Donnie Glass & Rev. Melvin Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Meador Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 2 until 4 PM & 6 until 8 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
