Dorothy Meador Hurt, 85 of Moneta, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on Monday, October 1, 1934 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Virgil Augustine Meador and Lizzie Carter Hannabass Meador. She is survived by her husband, Alfred Henry Hurt; her children, Sylvia Wilson & husband, Danny of Moneta, Dexter Hurt & wife, Linda of Lexington, Gloria Morgan & husband, Dennis of Roanoke; six grandchildren, Rhonda Ellis, Kirk Wilson, Faith Wilson, Kendra Hurt, Ryan Hurt, Logan Hurt; four great grandchildren, Carmen Ellis, Carter Ellis, Langston Ellis, Andy Wilson as well as many nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Rev. Donnie Glass & Rev. Melvin Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Meador Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 2 until 4 PM & 6 until 8 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019