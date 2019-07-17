Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy. Wooldridge. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 11351 Leesville Road Huddleston , VA 24104-3737 (540)-297-4966 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy â€œDottieâ€ Wooldridge, 93, of Huddleston, VA, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at English Meadows in Bedford, VA. She was born April 26th, 1926, a daughter of the late Bernard K. and Sealer Blankenship Mitchell of Huddleston. She was preceded in death by her husband, O. Elmo Wooldridge and her sisters, Mary â€œTeenieâ€ Smallwood and Joyce Nichols. After graduating from Huddleston High School in 1944, Dottie worked at the Lane Company in Altavista before marrying Elmo. They settled in Huddleston where she became a homemaker and raised two daughters. Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Wanda Mayberry (Steve), Rita Turner (Billy); grandchildren, Leigh Ann Ellis (Chris), Wayne Turner (Jesse); great-grandsons, Zane Ellis, Sawyer Ellis, Nathaniel Turner, Wyatt Turner; sister, Judy Tuck (Manuel); and many nieces and nephews. Dottie was a long-time member of the Huddleston United Methodist Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dottieâ€™s nurses at English Meadows and through Centra Hospice. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Huddleston with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Leftwich Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.



