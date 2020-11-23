1/1
Douglas W. Carter
Douglas Wayne Carter, Sr. 74, of Bedford passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lynchburg Health & Rehab. Born in Bedford on August 10, 1946, he was a son of the late James Morris Carter and Geneva Mae Wilkes Carter. He is also preceded in death by two brothers: Alfred and James Carter and one sister: Janice. Douglas is survived by his son: Douglas Wayne Carter, Jr. and wife, Jamie; daughter: Suzanne Carter; brother: Johnny Carter; sister: Linda Goad and husband, Freddie; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
