Grayson Eziekiel Louis Coates, age 2, of Bedford, departed this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Grayson also known as "Gracy Pooh" was born on February 28, 2017 to Jeremiah Coates and Taylor Jefferson. In addition to his parents Grayson is also survived by his Grandparents, Timothy and Phoebe Hayden, James and Sheila Coates; devoted great-grandmother, Myrtle Leftwich all of Bedford, VA; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1pm at Washington Street Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view on Wednesday from 1-7pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel.
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road
Bedford, VA 24523-4104
(540) 586-9167
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019