Earl D. Reed
1940 - 2020
Earl Davis Reed, 80 of Thaxton, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Salem VA Medical Center. He was born on Thursday, April 11, 1940 in Bedford County, a son of the late Herbert Earl Reed and Edna Witt Reed. He was retired from Weblite Construction. He was also a U. S. Navy Veteran. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Reed Barrecchia; his grandson, Dylan Lee Johnston and his loyal companion, Lucy. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Bob Sowder officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
