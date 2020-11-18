1/1
Earl L. Spurrier
1926 - 2020
Earl Lewis Spurrier. Jr, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020. He was born in Brunswick, Maryland on December 28, 1926 to Clara and Earl Spurrier. Earl worked for the Washington Gas Light Company for 30 years. He took early retirement and moved to Smith Mountain Lake in 1982. In 1960 he met his future wife, Meg, of almost 60 years. He would eat at the same restaurant every day to admire her as the hostess. Soon after they began dating, they married in 1961. Among her many attributes, she fostered in him a love of travel all over the world. Earl will be remembered as a kind, gentle and generous man. As a handyman, he made many improvements to his lake front home, helped neighbors and in his wifeâ€™s business. He was also a skilled furniture maker. As a doting dog lover, his black labrador Buddy, was always entitled to have a bowl of ice cream along with his â€œpapaâ€� at dinner time- just like black labs Jet and Rufus before him. As a fisherman, Earl would often spend warm Virginia evenings sitting on the dock or in his boat, with a pole in his hand, a pipe hanging from the corner of his mouth, and his loyal dog at his side. Earl would regale his young visiting nephews with his fishing wisdom:Â  the importance of patience, how to dig for worms, or when worms are not available, â€œcatfish likes baconâ€�. He is survived by his wife Margareta, sisters-in-law Ann-Marie Parker, Britta Lindgren and Gudrun Johansson. Brothers -in-law Jerry Parker and Eddy Johansson and many nieces, nephews and close friends Susan Epling, Georgia Willis Fauber and Vimla Damewood. Our deepest thanks and appreciation to Heritage Green and Gentle Shepard Hospice in Lynchburg, Va. A memorial will be held at a later date.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
