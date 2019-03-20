Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith M. Bennett. View Sign

Edith Mae Dooley Bennett, 87, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on January 7, 1932 in Bedford. She was the daughter of the late Oscar Wright Dooley and Pearl Wilson Trent Dooley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Kay Boyd; two brothers and three sisters. Mae is survived by her three children, Joyce M. Bennett (Bill Cunningham), Roger D. Bennett and Joe Bennett (Sandy); six grandchildren, Kenny Boyd (Nicole), Jamie Boyd (Joni), Juston Daniels, Jeremy Bennett, Brittany Bennett and Jamie B. Hogan (Evan); five great-grandchildren, also numerous, nieces, nephews, and many friends. A funeral service and celebration of Mae's life was conducted at 1:00pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford with Pastor Earl Ragland officiating. To send condolences online please visit



320 North Bridge Street

Bedford , VA 24523-1928

(540) 586-3443

