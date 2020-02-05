Edna Stone Adkins Angell of Moneta, Va., passed away on February 3, 2020, at the Bedford Hospice House. Born on June 27, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Foadie Stone and Bertha Palmer Adkins. In addition to her parents, Edna was predeceased by her husband, James C. Angell; and her sisters, Lottie A. Mitchell, Ruby A. Young, Elsie A. Poindexter, Beulah A. Bowles and Mary A. Thurman. Surviving are her four daughters, Rebecca A. Updike, Debora L. Angell, Donna A. Morgan (Mike), and Jamie A. Rowland (Randy). In addition, she is survived by six grandchildren, J. Matthew Updike (Tammy), Angela U. Pinder (David), Christopher M. Morgan (Christina), David J. Morgan, Jordan R. Rowland, and Donovan J. Rowland; her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Declan and Rowan Morgan; her sisters-in-law, Nancy A. Pangrazzi and Sandra A. Cheek (Billy); her brother-in-law, Robert L. Angell; along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Bedford Hospice House for helping our mother be comfortable during her last days with us. In addition to being a wife and mother, Edna helped her husband operate Angellâ€™s Meat Processing Plant for 15 years. Mama will be missed by her family, but we feel blessed to have had her with us and loving us for so many years. Edna was a long-time member of Emmaus United Methodist Church. Pastor Ed Sheehan will conduct the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Oakeyâ€™s Vinton Funeral Chapel. Visitation with the family will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Oakeyâ€™s Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va., (540) 982-2221. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Published in Bedford Bulletin on Feb. 5, 2020