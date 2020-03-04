Edward Lewis Dooley, 88 of Thaxton, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Irvin Dooley and Clara Gibson Dooley. He is survived by his wife, Susie Mae Overstreet Dooley; four sons, Johnny Dooley, Earl Overstreet, Ed Dooley, Jerry Dooley; four daughters, Lena Craig, Mary Nester, Rebecca O'Neal, Cindy Dooley. A funeral service was conducted on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment was in Montvale Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020