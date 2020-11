Edward Lewis Wright, 65 of Bedford, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was a son of the late James Alphonso Wright and Gracie Martin Wright. He is survived by his beloved grandson, Keane Wright. A graveside service was conducted at 2 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.