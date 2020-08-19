1/1
Edward R. Harris
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Randolph â€œGatorâ€� Harris, 83, of Bedford, died Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg, VA on April 11, 1937, a son of the late, Pete Harris and Rachel Marsh Harris. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Shadeck Harris; daughter-in-law, Vickie Wood Harris; and son-in-law, C.D. Hardy. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and he was a truck driver for Watts Petroleum. He is survived by two daughters, Penny H. Williams and husband, Dale, Teresa H. Hardy (Troy); two sons, Edward R. â€œBudâ€� Harris II and wife Denise, Michael A. Harris and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Amy H. McKinney (Sam), Christopher Hardy (Tamara), Michael A. Harris II and wife, Paige, Cody D. Williams (Leslie); great-grandchildren, Cassie (Michael), Tyler, Dylan, Lainy, Jack, Allie; and special dog, Petie. A graveside service was held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Park with Rev. Danny Holdren officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved