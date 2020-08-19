Edward Randolph â€œGatorâ€� Harris, 83, of Bedford, died Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg, VA on April 11, 1937, a son of the late, Pete Harris and Rachel Marsh Harris. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Shadeck Harris; daughter-in-law, Vickie Wood Harris; and son-in-law, C.D. Hardy. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and he was a truck driver for Watts Petroleum. He is survived by two daughters, Penny H. Williams and husband, Dale, Teresa H. Hardy (Troy); two sons, Edward R. â€œBudâ€� Harris II and wife Denise, Michael A. Harris and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Amy H. McKinney (Sam), Christopher Hardy (Tamara), Michael A. Harris II and wife, Paige, Cody D. Williams (Leslie); great-grandchildren, Cassie (Michael), Tyler, Dylan, Lainy, Jack, Allie; and special dog, Petie. A graveside service was held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Park with Rev. Danny Holdren officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.