Edward Raymond Stanley, 93 of Bedford, passed away Monday, July 15 2019 at the Hospice Palliative Care Center in the Salem VA Medical Center. He was born November 25, 1925 in Bedford County, a son of the late John Lee Stanley and Marge Parker Stanley Payne.Â He was preceded in death by his loving & devoted wife of seventy-one years, Thelma Overstreet Stanley, his brother, Gilbert Stanley and sisters, Virgie Martin, Elizabeth Howsley, Gwendolyn Coffer and Erie Boggess. Edward was a World War II veteran having served in the Army Infantry in the Philippines.Â He was also retired from the Maintenance Department at the Bedford County Courthouse where he was well-known for keeping the clock atop the Courthouse chiming with his â€œrubber bandâ€ invention.Â He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.Â He loved his Lord, his family and his garden.Â His last few years have been spent in the Virginia Veterans Care Center due to serious health issues. He is survived by his son, Edward Raymond Stanley, Jr. (Patty); his grandchildren, Edward Raymond Stanley III (Jeanie), Christie Hogan (Joey), Tammie Foutz (Nathan), Jamie Stanley (Michelle), Stephanie Jonson (Derek); his great grandchildren,Â Cymber Croft (Clint), Cory Stanley, Ashley Brooke (Noah), Johnny DeLong (Ashley), Parker & Abby DeLong, Taylor & Maddie Foutz, Brandon Saunders (Jordan), Alan Saunders, Gabby & Emilee Johnson; great great grandchildren, Brynlee DeLong, Ryleigh Brooke, Duke Brooke, and a new little baby sister, Sophie Brooke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Mt. Zion Church Fund. A graveside service with military honors, will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Bill Mitchell officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 17 to July 18, 2019