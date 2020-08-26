1/1
Edwin L. Marden
1937 - 2020
Edwin (Mr. Ed/POPS) Lawrence Marden Jr., 82 formally of Moneta, Va passed away in Florida on March 6th, 2020. He was born July 17,1937 in New Hampshire. A memorial service was planned but due to Covid unfortunately all plans have been cancelled. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Lawrence Marden Sr. and Florence Hurt Marden and sister, June Ann Marden. Edwin is survived by his brother, James Marden of Georgia, Daughter, Donna Porter of Florida, Grandchildren, Desiree Porter and Jeremy Porter of California, Whitney Porter of Florida, Great Grandchildren, Bailey Paige and Raelynn Briss of Florida and Special Aunt Loraine of New Hampshire. He is also survived by his extended family, Edwin and Nancy Budd of Florida and Tim and Sandra Krantz of Moneta. Special lady friends, Thelma Perdue of Moneta and Mary Mills of Roanoke. Edwin was owner of his own machine shop in New Hamsphire for many years before retiring and moving to Smith Mt. Lake in Moneta, Va in 1996 and then later moving to Florida in 2019. After moving to Smith Mt. Lake he did a lot of landscaping and mowing lawns for friends and neighbors. He loved traveling, his classic cars, his motorcycles and the water. He loved to sit and tell you about his adventures of his life which was very interesting. He made a lot of friends and memories. He was a very kind and humble man that tried to help anyone he could and he was loved by many. He was known by Mr. Ed by many but to Tim and Sandra he was their adopted POPS, so he was more than a friend to them, he was a part of their family, whom they loved dearly and POPS will be missed more than words could ever express. When POPS would leave he never said just bye. It was always see you later or bye for now. So bye for now POPS, we'll see you later. We love you!

Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
