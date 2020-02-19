Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen A. Miller. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Bedford Christian Church Memorial service 1:00 PM Bedford Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen Allie Miller, widow of Joe D. Miller, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born September 10, 1923 in Dowagiac, Michigan to the late Charles Allie and Emmaline Elliot Allie. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Allie and Eugene Allie and sister, Nellie Allie Fellers. Eileen was an active member of Bedford Christian Church for over 30 years. She retired from Rubatex Corporation in 1987 and after retirement devoted her time to community volunteer services including Bedford Christian Ministries, Bedford Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Bedford City Recreation Department. She was a 45-year member of Liberty Chapter No. 109, Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her niece, Carol Benjamin; two nephews, Tom Whitmore and Bill Whitmore; several great nieces and nephews; a stepson, Richard P. Miller; five step-grandchildren, and numerous step-great grandchildren and step-great-great grandchildren. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of English Meadows/Elks Home in Bedford for the many kindnesses extended to Mrs. Miller for so many years. Special appreciation is extended to those whose special care and love afforded her many days of happiness. A memorial service including Eastern Star Rites will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bedford Christian Church with Rev. Dr. David Walton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bedford Christian Church Building Fund, c/o Bedford Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1928 Moneta Road, Bedford, VA, or another .



