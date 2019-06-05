Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen M. Ganley. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen Marie Ganley passed away on May 28, 2019.Â Eileen was born in Grove City, PA and Â also lived in Bedford, VA Â before settling in Roanoke, VA. She was employed by Ruan transportation and loved her job as a driver. Eileen loved animals and the outdoors and was a friend to all she met. She was the Â best daughter, sister, aunt, and friend anyone could ask for. She will be loved and missed forever by so many. Eileen was preceded in death by her father Regis Ganley. She is survived by her mother Helen Ganley, her sisters Â Bonnie Casey (John) and Maria Ballard, and her brother Regis Ganley (Jolie), and her many nephews, nieces, and great nephews and great nieces. A funeral mass was held at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in BedfordÂ on Saturday June 1st at 11:30 AM. On Sunday, June 2, family and friends gathered to celebrate her life in gratitude for the joy that she brought to all of us. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Angels of Assisi or the SPCA. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com . Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. Â Â Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 5 to June 6, 2019

