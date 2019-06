Elaine Anna Plasse, 73, of Bedford passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 5, 1945 in Holyoke, MA. A daughter of the late Hector Joseph Plasse and Irene Racicot Plasse. In addition to her parents Elaine was preceded in death by a Brother, Eugene Plasse and a brother-in-law, Armand Joly. Elaine served her country and retired from the United States Marine Corp. She was very influential in the improvement of women’s rights in the military and was the first women instructor of the motor pole on mechanics and electronics. She was a true Trail Blazer. She served during Vietnam and Desert Storm during her career. She was a very patriotic Marine and was proud of what she was able to teach and instruct through many other service men and women. Elaine is survived by her daughter; Hope Plasse; siblings, Marie Joly and Ronald Plasse and wife, Lou Ann; a very special friend Donna Smith and husband, Jerry. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and so many friends. A graveside service and celebration of Elaine’s life was conducted at Amelia Veteran’s Cemetery on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00pm. The family received friends the evening before from 3:00 until 5:00pm at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com . Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.