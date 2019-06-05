Elaine Anna Plasse, 73, of Bedford passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 5, 1945 in Holyoke, MA. A daughter of the late Hector Joseph Plasse and Irene Racicot Plasse. In addition to her parents Elaine was preceded in death by a Brother, Eugene Plasse and a brother-in-law, Armand Joly. Elaine served her country and retired from the United States Marine Corp. She was very influential in the improvement of womenâ€™s rights in the military and was the first women instructor of the motor pole on mechanics and electronics. She was a true Trail Blazer. She served during Vietnam and Desert Storm during her career. She was a very patriotic Marine and was proud of what she was able to teach and instruct through many other service men and women. Elaine is survived by her daughter; Hope Plasse; siblings, Marie Joly and Ronald Plasse and wife, Lou Ann; a very special friend Donna Smith and husband, Jerry. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and so many friends. A graveside service and celebration of Elaineâ€™s life was conducted at Amelia Veteranâ€™s Cemetery on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00pm. The family received friends the evening before from 3:00 until 5:00pm at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 5 to June 6, 2019