Eleanor Marie Culp Everingham, 92, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Illinois on July 1, 1927. A daughter of the late John Samuel Culp and Myrta Esther Culp. In addition to her parents Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Everingham, and a daughter, Nancy Johnson. Eleanor loved spending time with her family and friends. She also loved sewing, contributing to the Eagles Club and volunteering at the Hospital. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew her. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Deborah L. Hardig; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Eleanorâ€™s memory please consider the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, 3959 Electric Rd Suite 357, Roanoke, VA 24018. Per Eleanorâ€™s request there will be no service at this time following her cremation. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019