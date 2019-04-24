Elizabeth â€œBetsyâ€ Hopkins Stewartson, 81, of Bedford, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born in Bedford, VA on August 14, 1937 a daughter of the late John Walter Hopkins, Jr. and Jacquelyn Gilmer Hopkins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Lloyd; and brother, Edward Hopkins. She is survived by her son, Jerry Stewartson and wife Denise; her daughter, Jacquelyn â€œJackieâ€ Houston and husband Randy; grandchildren, Trey Stewartson, Bailey Stewartson, Cody Waller, Kendra Houston; brother, Walter Hopkins and wife Connie; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 20, at Main Street United Methodist Church 212 East Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523 with Rev. Rodney Houston officiating. Family received friends 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the , P.O. Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019