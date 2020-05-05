Elizabeth â€œTootieâ€ Mitchell Arthur, 100, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born on May 26, 1919 in Bedford, Va. A daughter of the late William Mitchell and Icer Bandy Mitchell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Dennis O. Arthur. Elizabeth had a passion for genealogy and the history of Bedford. Elizabeth was one of the oldest members of Bedford Presbyterian Church and was the oldest member of the Peaks of Otter DAR. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Icer Litvin and husband, Stuart; grandsons Seth Litvin and Ethan Litvin and numerous nephews, nieces, friends and special caregivers. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the National D-Day Memorial, Bedford Presbyterian Church or Centra Bedford Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 6 to May 7, 2020