Ms. Ella L. Justice, age 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Rhetta Watkins and Clarice McEmheimer; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Bridge St. Bedford. Interment will follow in the Wright Family Cemetery. The remains will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.Â Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 22 to May 23, 2019