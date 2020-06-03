Elmer Worthington Sellers, 99 of Moneta, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Carriage Hill Retirement Home. He was a son of the late James H. Sellers and Katie Danford Sellers. He is survived by his sons, Glenn Sellers, Raymond Sellers; his daughters, Linda Turner, Gloria Thomas. A private family graveside was held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Glenn Sellers officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.