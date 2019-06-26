Elmo Bumgarner, 77 East Meadow, NY. LeRoy, known later in life as Lee, age 77, of East Meadow, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Lonnie and Dorothy Bumgarner, Lee spent his school years in Bedford. Graduating from Bedford H.S. he joined the U.S. Navy and retired as a CWO-4. While in the Navy, he received two Bachelors degrees from the University of Maryland, European Division. After retiring he earned a Masters of Business Administration from Hofstra University. Lee went on to have a second career working for numerous national defense contractors and retired from Lockheed Martin in 2012. Lee is survived by his wife of 45 years, Maureen; children, David Bumgarner, Heather Carey, Caroline Bowers (Grant), and Lisa Balestracci (Joe); sister Shirley Gill (Dick), and numerous grandchildren. Known for his ability to remember and recall the most minute detail, forever, it frequently landed him in hot water with family, friends, and management. However, he faced life with an independent spirit, a sense of humor, and the gift of the blarney. In remembering Lee, please lift a glass of cheer and salute â€œgo forward ye good and faithful servant, we have the watch.â€
Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 26 to June 27, 2019