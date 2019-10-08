Elone F. Rosch

Elone Frances Alderman Rosch, 81, of Bedford, died Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born in Winterhaven, Florida on May, 17, 1938, a daughter of the late Verei Alderman and Birdie Ross Alderman. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and her children very much. Elone is survived by a son, James R. Rosch and wife Holly; daughter, Tanya R. Fizer and husband Randy; three grandchildren, Jackie Rosch, Heather Overstreet, Wesley Overstreet; five great-grandchildren; sister, Verline Tillman; two nephews; and one niece. Per her wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
