Emily Pauline (Polly) Mason Massie, 87, of Bedford, passed away at her home on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born May 27, 1931 in Hampton, Va. to the late Andrew Jackson Mason and Lilia Virginia West Mason. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Clarence Massie, and her brothers, Edward, Everett, and Earl Mason. Emily is survived by her two sons; Mike and Baron Massie as well as nine grandchildren: Jason, Caroline, Virginia, Aaron, Timothy, Michelle, Sharon, Baron, and Jennifer; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother; Ernest Mason and many who dearly loved their Aunt Polly. She was a loving wife and mother. While raising her two sons, she managed to accomplish numerous awards and achievements during her career with the Federal Government. Retiring to Bedford, she was able to happily spend her days gardening, adoring her roses and spending time with her many grandchildren. Polly is greatly loved, greatly missed, and will live on in the hearts of many. A funeral service was conducted at 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford conducted by Rev. Donnie Glass. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Virginia Memorial Park. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily P. Massie.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019