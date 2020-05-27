Emma Elizabeth Richardson, 91 of Bedford, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was a daughter of the late James M. Padgett and Leona J. Graves Padgett. She is survived by her son, Robert Schoonover and daughter, Ruth Ann Taylor. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020 atÂ Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Roger McKinney officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 27 to May 28, 2020