1/1
Erma L. Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erma Lee Miear Coleman, 78, of Goode, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was born in Campbell County on April 18, 1942 to the late Hammond Miear and Lennis Marsh Miear. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Edith Tyree, Geneva Maddox, Eula Mae Witt, Dorothy Miear; and brothers, Bruce Miear, Chuck Miear, Buck Miear, and Earnest Miear. Erma was loved by many. She loved putting up decorations of all kinds, but Christmas decorations were her favorite. She would decorate the whole yard for all to enjoy. Erma loved flowers and working outdoors, especially cutting the grass and camping. She will be missed by all who knew her. Erma is survived by her husband of 61 years, Allen Lawson Coleman; son, Mike Coleman (Beth); daughter, Debbie Burks (Chuck), grandchildren; Delanie Walker (Josh) and Tanner Burks; sisters, Linda Pulliam (Herschel), Rebecca Lacy (Jack), Jean Mason; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. John Boyles officiating. The family will receive friends at Ermaâ€™s house following the service and at other times. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
at Erma's house
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Virginia Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss sending prayers to all the family.
Sandra Miear Hutchinson
November 7, 2020
Allen, I was so sorry to read of Erma´s passing. She was one sweet, fun-loving lady and I always enjoyed being around her - loved coming to your big Christmas party and seeing all of her decoration. My sincere sympathy and prayers for you, Mike, Debbie and the rest of your family .
Penny Irby Garber
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved