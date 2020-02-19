Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther H. Selden. View Sign Service Information Bedford Funeral Home 1039 Rock Castle Road Bedford , VA 24523-4104 (540)-586-9167 Viewing 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bedford Funeral Home 1039 Rock Castle Road Bedford , VA 24523-4104 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM Lovely Zion Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Lovely Zion Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Esther Holley Selden peacefully transitioned into her eternal home on February 14, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1930, in Montgomery, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, George Calvin Selden, Jr.; her parents, Beulah and William Holley, and five brothers, William Holley, Jr., Jack Holley, Eugene Holley, Frank Holley, and Joseph Holley. Esther was a teacher for 33 years with the Bedford County Schools. She leaves to cherish her memory, two devoted daughters, Denise Goode (Roscoe) of Richmond, VA and Carolyn Brown of Lynchburg, VA; two loving grandchildren, Reggie Brown of Bedford, VA and Ashley Camm (Leslie) of Lynchburg, VA; and one great-grandchild, Morgan Camm. She is survived by four sisters-in-law, Evelyn Scott of Roanoke, VA, Olivia Selden of Bedford, VA, Priscilla Holley of Dayton, OH, and Mary Holley of Montgomery, AL; eight nieces, Vanessa Smith, Valerie Holley, and Rochell Holley of Ohio, Sandra Lawson (Nelson) of Richmond, VA, Lisa Jones (Kevin) of Marriottsville, MD, Wanda Scott, of Roanoke, VA, Robin Braxton (Steve) and Shelby Read of Bedford, VA; five nephews, Tyrone Holley, Christopher Holley and Derek Holley of Ohio, Stacey Holley (Angie) of Texas, Frankie Holt (Rose) of Columbia, SC, a faithful former son in law, Ronnie Brown of Lynchburg, as well as a host of cousins, great nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Lovely Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Wright Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Friends may view on Friday from 1-7pm at the funeral home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020

