Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel B. Goad. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Rocky Ford Christian Church Cemetery Cana , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Bowman Grant Goad, 97, of Bedford, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Wythe County, VA on August 24, 1922, a daughter of the late Ellis B. Bowman and Dossie Iroler Bowman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Thomas â€œTomâ€ Grant; her second husband, Archie Lester Goad; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Steve Passaretti; sister, Freida Bowman; and brothers Burlie and Murphy Bowman. She retired from Murray Boiling Chevrolet as Office Manager and bookkeeper. Her hobbies and business activities were many and included selling Avon and ceramics. She instructed and held ceramic classes where she made many dear friends over the years. She loved shopping with family and playing cards. She was a member of the Bedford Main Street Methodist Church and enjoyed reading and studying the bible. Ethel is survived by her sons, Randall Thomas Grant and wife, Shirley, Bryant Edwin Grant and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Katie Passaretti and husband, Ryan Sullivan, Chrissy Passaretti, Pat Passaretti, Alex Grant and wife, Laura, Austin Grant, Alisa Strickland and husband, Tyler, Stacey Grant; great-grandchildren, Jack, Declan, Kelton, Judah; sisters-in-law, Wilma Bowman, Jean Bowman; brother-in-law, Freeman Bowman; and many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Rocky Ford Christian Church Cemetery, Cana, VA with Ethelâ€™s nephew Bronson Bowman conducting the service. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



Ethel Bowman Grant Goad, 97, of Bedford, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Wythe County, VA on August 24, 1922, a daughter of the late Ellis B. Bowman and Dossie Iroler Bowman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Thomas â€œTomâ€ Grant; her second husband, Archie Lester Goad; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Steve Passaretti; sister, Freida Bowman; and brothers Burlie and Murphy Bowman. She retired from Murray Boiling Chevrolet as Office Manager and bookkeeper. Her hobbies and business activities were many and included selling Avon and ceramics. She instructed and held ceramic classes where she made many dear friends over the years. She loved shopping with family and playing cards. She was a member of the Bedford Main Street Methodist Church and enjoyed reading and studying the bible. Ethel is survived by her sons, Randall Thomas Grant and wife, Shirley, Bryant Edwin Grant and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Katie Passaretti and husband, Ryan Sullivan, Chrissy Passaretti, Pat Passaretti, Alex Grant and wife, Laura, Austin Grant, Alisa Strickland and husband, Tyler, Stacey Grant; great-grandchildren, Jack, Declan, Kelton, Judah; sisters-in-law, Wilma Bowman, Jean Bowman; brother-in-law, Freeman Bowman; and many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Rocky Ford Christian Church Cemetery, Cana, VA with Ethelâ€™s nephew Bronson Bowman conducting the service. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close