Ethel Irene Sager Beck, 83, of Thaxton passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Ray Dennis Beck, Sr. She is also preceded in death by her stepson: Ray Dennis Beck, Jr. Born in Montgomery, Texas on October 3, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Eli Harry Sager and Clara Gay Cowell Sager. She was one of 11 children. Ethel is survived by her sons: Jeffrey Wayne Rollins (Alicia), Kevin Lee Rollins and Kathy Bailey; stepdaughters: Jackie Smith, and Judy Stokes; grandchildren: Marissa Deane (Charlie), Katrina Toler (Charlie), Joshua Rollins, Chandler Henderson, Bryson Henderson; great-grandchildren: Rilie, Tristan, Aidan, Alaina, Ava, Gianna, Trenton, Makaylee, Molly; and her sister: Lucille Skipper (Claude). Ethel was an avid scribble player; she was a wonderful mother who enjoyed spending time with her family very much. She taught Sunday School and spent hours each week preparing her lesson plans, she enjoyed studying the bible. Ethel was a member of Bedford Baptist Church and also attended Thaxton Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford Chapel at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Dr. Rev. David L. Henderson. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019