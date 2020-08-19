Etta Jacobs Hamilton, 96, of Bedford, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD on May 2, 1924, a daughter of the late Charles Jacobs and Eva Jacobs. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 Â½ years, Charles Francis Hamilton, Jr.; great-grandson, Ashton Short; and three siblings. She and her husband Charles retired to Bedford, VA in 1989. She was one of five siblings. Etta is survived by her only daughter, Pat Short and husband, Sonny of Bedford; one sister, Alice Heck of Arnold, MD; two grandchildren, Valerie Eckroth and husband, Tim of Huddleston, Vince Short and wife, Shawn of Goode; four great-grandchildren, Anevea, Alden, Jarrett, Alainey Drane and husband, Jacob; and two-great-great-grandchildren, Journey and Charlie. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the building fund, King of Kings Church, 12371 E. Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike, Forest, VA 24551. The family would like to send a big thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Bedford Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.burch-messier.com
. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.